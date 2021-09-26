WESTERLY — Anderson Law Firm pulled away late in the second half and defeated Malted Barley, 78-65, on Sunday in the championship game of the Ocean Community YMCA Men's 18-Plus Basketball League.
Malcolm Carey led the winners with 17 points. Zak Miazga finished with 15, and Tyree Bundy had 12. Chris Appleton contributed 11.
Terry Williams was the top scorer for Malted Barley with 24 points. James Cruso had 13. Malted Barley led 32-21 at the half.
— Keith Kimberlin
