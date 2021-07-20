WESTERLY — Matt Appleton scored 33 points and Malcolm Carey had 29 as Anderson Law Firm beat G&S Auto Sales, 96-89, in Week 4 of the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Summer Basketball League on Sunday.
Appleton made nine 3-pointers. Tyree Bundy added 22 points, and Chris Appleton had 10.
Tim Sartor made 10 3-pointers and finished with 42 points for G&S. Kerven Pierre had 14, and John Broccolo contributed 13.
Healthy Solutions RI 98, Malted Barley 93
Luke Fusaro finished with 31 points, helping Healthy Solutions to the victory.
Lucas Santos had 24 points, and John Turk contributed 22 for the winners.
Wes Murphy was the top scorer for Malted Barley with 28 points. Colin Bennett had 22, and Stephen Bailey finished with 20. James Cruso added 13, and Aaron Lorenzo had 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
