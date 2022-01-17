WESTERLY — Zak Miazga scored 17 points and Matt Appleton had 15 as Anderson Law Firm beat Visionary Services, 60-59, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Malcolm Carey added 15 points for the winners.
Donovan McClean led Visionary Services with 19 points. Josh Ford had 17, and D.J. Exum 11.
G&S Auto Sales 96, Rios Barber Shop 89
Tim Sartor scored 30 points for G&S Auto Sales.
Other double-figure scorers for the winners were Austin Cilley (17), Kevin Pierre (16), John Broccolo (13) and Ian Brownhill (11).
Jacee Hamelin finished with 48 points for Rios Barber Shop. Gian Avedisian scored 21, and Bereket Janat had 13.
— Keith Kimberlin
