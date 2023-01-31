WESTERLY — Chad Graham finished with 19 points and Zak Miazga scored 12 of his 16 points after halftime as Anderson Law Firm defeated Alley Katz/Cleats, 78-75, in overtime in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League semifinals on Sunday.
Alley Katz will face Back to Back in the title game. Back to Back topped Echo Rock in Sunday's other semifinal, 87-84, behind Cassius Chaney's 20 points.
Tony Patterson added 12 points in the win for Anderson Law, which outscored Alley Katz 5-2 in overtime.
Mike Lopes scored a game-high 31 points for Alley Katz. Robbie Fry added 15, and Andrew Byrd and Tyrell Smith scored 10 each.
Donavan McClean followed Chaney with 18 points in Back to Back's victory. Josh Ford contributed 14, and CJ Parker had 11.
For Echo Rock, which had just five players, four scored in double figures: Tim Sartor, with 23 points, Deandre Williams (22), Terry Williams (17) and Stephen Bailey (13).
— Ken Sorensen
