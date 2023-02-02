GRISWOLD, Conn. — Wheeler High's Rylee Kenny won his match in the 152-pound weight division against the East Lyme-Norwich Tech co-op on Wednesday.
Kenny, wrestling for the Griswold-Wheeler co-op, pinned Colin Demi in 5:37. East Lyme-NT won the match, 56-15.
Griswold-Wheeler next competes against Granby, Morgan, Wilton and host Canton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
