MONTVILLE — Three Wheeler High wrestlers earned pins for the Griswold/Wheeler co-op wrestling team in a 57-25 win over Montville on Thursday night.
Cody Comeau, 120 pounds (pin in 25 seconds), Rylee Kenny, 152, (3:21) and Russell Stewart, 160, (1:30) were the Lions to earn pins. Ethan Sweet (132) and Ben Lewis (195) received forfeits.
— Keith Kimberlin
