KILLINGLY, Conn. — Three Wheeler High wrestlers finished in the top six of their respective weight classes at the ECC championships on Saturday.
Cody Comeau placed fifth at 120 pounds. Comeau finished with a record of 3-3 with four pins. He pinned Waterford's Brody Ruest in 2:10 in the bout for fifth place.
Rylee Kenny finished sixth at 152 pounds, finishing 2-3. Both of his wins were via pins. Jeff Bentley was sixth at 138, finishing 3-3 with two pins.
All three competed for the Griswold/Wheeler co-op team, which finished seventh in the tournament with 130 points. Windham was first with 221.5 followed by NFA (188).
Stonington's Cooper Light placed sixth at 170 pounds. Light was the No. 2 seed and received a bye in the first round. He finished 1-3 with a pair of forfeits.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.