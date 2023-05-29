NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High sophomore Jeff Bentley saved his best for last while competing on the Griswold-Wheeler wrestling team this season.
As one of 10 Wheeler members of the co-op, Bentley made ECC Division IV first team on the strength of his fifth-place finish at the ECC tournament in the 138-pound class. Bentley produced his best performances in the postseason, including a sixth place in the Class S meet, after posting a 15-19 regular season record.
"Jeff had what I call a mediocre regular season," Griswold coach Dana Cooke said. "He had a few matches that he was winning before he would lose in the third period by getting caught and pinned. But he came alive in the ECC tournament as an 11th seed and again in Class S."
At the ECCs, Bentley avenged a regular-season loss to Putnam's Anthony Consentino to win in the round of 16, 14-4. He lost to Killingly's Amani Samuel, the No. 3 seed, in the quarterfinals, 10-6. But Bentley never relented in the consolation wrestlebacks, beating wrestlers from New London and Waterford before meeting up again with Samuel in the fifth-place finish and winning by pin in 53 seconds.
In the Class S meet, Bentley went 4-3 to again finish on the podium in sixth place.
"I am hopeful that Jeff will continue to wrestle like his post-season tournaments in the coming years," Cooke said. "If so, he will find himself on the podiums again and again."
Cooke was thrilled with the Wheeler contribution to the Griswold program. The Wolverines boast a solid tradition of Class S wrestling but have experienced a loss of roster size in recent years. Griswold and Wheeler also formed a co-op football team.
"[Wheeler kids] are a great bunch of kids who blend with the Griswold group seamlessly.," Cooke said. "Anyone who were to walk into my wrestling room or attend a meet would not be able to tell which kids went to which school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.