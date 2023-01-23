DEEP RIVER, Conn. — Wheeler High's Jeff Bentley, Jillian Comeau and Ben Lewis each earned two wins for the Wheeler/Griswold co-op wrestling team in a quad meet on Saturday at Haddam-Killingworth.
Bentely won by pin at 138 pounds (1:01) against Daniel Hand and received a forfeit against St. Paul
Comeau won by pin at 120 (1:08) against Haddam-Killingworth and received a forfeit against St. Paul.
Lewis bon by major decision (8-0) at 195 pounds against H-K and received a forfeit against St. Paul.
Rylee Kenny won by pin at 152 (2:52) against St. Paul.
Cody Comeau (120), Ethan Sweet (152) and Russell Stewart (160) also received forfeits against St. Paul.
The co-op team beat Daniel Hand, 40-30, and St. Paul, 84-0, but lost to Haddam-Killingworth, 46-34.
— Keith Kimberlin
