CANTON, Conn. — Wheeler High's Rylee Kenny won three bouts with pins in a five-team wrestling match on Saturday at Canton High.
Kenny had pins at 145 pounds in 1:17, 1:48 and 3:48. The Griswold-Wheeler co-op team beat Granby, 72-6, Morgan, 60-15, and Wilton, 42-40, but lost to Canton, 44-36.
Wheeler's Jeff Bentley had two pins (3:36, 1:46) and received a forfeit at 138 pounds.
Russell Stewart won two bouts with pins (3:35, 1:24) and also received a forfeit.
Skyler Wilson recorded a pin (:27) and received a forfeit at 152 pounds. Cody Comeau won with a pin (:48) and two forfeits.
— Keith Kimberlin
