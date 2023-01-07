WESTERLY — Westerly High's Eli Leach finished fourth at 152 pounds during the Chad Antoch Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Leach posted a record of 3-2 with two pins.
Westerly was 16th in the team standings with 24 points. Central finished first with 194 and Coventry was second with 191.
— Keith Kimberlin
