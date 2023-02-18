COVENTRY — Westerly High's Jack Kelly placed fourth at 152 pounds in the Division II-III wrestling sectionals on Saturday.
Kelly had a pair of pins and finished with a record of 3-2.
Westerly placed 23rd in the team standings with 16 points. Central was first with 216 followed by Lincoln with 193.5.
— Keith Kimberlin
