NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly Middle's Caden Jarrett earned the state wrestling title at 126 pounds on Sunday.
Jarrett finished 4-0 in the tournament pinning Barrington's Caleb Appleyard in 2:36 in the title bout. Jarrett was leading 9-1 when he earned the pin.
He also won by pin in the semifinals in 1:21. He won his other two bouts with a pin (58 seconds) and a major decision, 15-5.
Westerly placed 14th in the team standings with 77 points. Chariho Middle won the state title with 260.
Three other Westerly wrestlers finished in the top eight in their weight classes. They were Conner Martin (sixth, 112), Jordan Main (seventh, 275) and Mikalah Mendiola (eighth, 150).
— Keith Kimberlin
