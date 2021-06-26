PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Brian Garcia finished second in the 126-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Garcia won his first three bouts in the tournament including two with pins. He lost to Ponaganset's Jason Hood in the title bout via a second-period pin (4:12).
Westerly's Alex Sisco finished fifth at 195 pounds defeating Cumberland's Shane Raposo, 6-4, in his final bout. Sisco finished 4-2 in the tournament.
Westerly tied for 13th with 35 points. Mt. Hope was first with 197 points and Bishop Hendricken was second with 176,
— Keith Kimberlin
