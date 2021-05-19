WESTERLY — Alex Sisco won two matches by pin and the Westerly High wrestling team split a Division III match Wednesday night at Babcock Hall.
Westerly lost to Exeter-West Greenwich, 42-20, but beat Mt. Pleasant, 36-12.
Sisco won his bout against EWG with a pin at the 4:58 mark at 220 pounds. Sisco dropped to 195 for the North Providence match and pinned his opponent in 2:43.
Brian Garcia won his bout at 126 pounds against Mt. Pleasant in 1:16. He received a forfeit against EWG.
Westerly's Eli Leach (145), Walter Peters (152), Zack Tuck (182) and Brendan Young (220) received forfeits against Mt. Pleasant.
Young (285) and Adam Gomez (195) received forfeits against EWG.
"We have some conditioning work to do, but we are coming along well," Westerly coach Al Gaccione said.
Westerly next travels to Chariho on May 27 for the annual Challenge Cup match between the two teams. Wrestling is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
