EAST GREENWICH — Westerly High's Eli Leach won his bout at 138 pounds, but the Bulldogs lost to East Greenwich, 42-12, in a Division III wrestling match Wednesday night.
Leach won with a pin and Kyle Andrews picked up a pin at 170.
Westerly will next compete in the Division II-III sectional tournament on Saturday at Coventry.
— Keith Kimberlin
