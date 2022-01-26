LINCOLN — Westerly High picked up a win in a Division III quad wrestling match on Tuesday at Davies.
Westerly (2-7, 2-4) beat Davies, 42-30, but lost to Johnston, 64-0, and Narragansett, 36-24.
In the Davies bout, Westerly's Eli Leach won by pin at 138 pounds in 52 seconds. Carmine Pendola earned a pin at 160 (37 seconds). Walter Peters pinned in 11 seconds at 152 pounds.
The Westerly wins in the Narragansett match were all by forfeit.
Westerly is next scheduled to compete in the Branford Scuffle on Saturday at 10 a.m.in Branford, Connecticut.
— Keith Kimberlin
