WESTERLY — Westerly High closed the Division III wrestling season with three wins on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs beat Narragansett, 36-22, Davies, 45-6, and East Greenwich, 42-6.
Westerly received seven forfeits against East Greenwich, four against Narragansett and two against Davies.
Adam Gomez had two pins at 170 pounds, one in :58 and the other in 1:12.
Brian Garcia had a pin at 126 (1:18). Others with one pin each were Eli Leach (145, 1:15), Zach Tuck (182, :19), Brendan Young (220, 1:34) and Alex Sisco (195, :18).
Kyle Andrews also won with a decision, 9-2, at 160 pounds.
Westerly moved to 6-4-2. The Bulldogs next compete in the state tournament at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on June 26.
— Keith Kimberlin
