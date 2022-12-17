MONTVILLE — Wheeler High's Cody Comeau and Russell Stewart each won bouts for the Griswold co-op wrestling team in a match with NFA on Saturday.
Comeau pinned his opponent in 24 seconds at 120 pounds. Russell Stewart prevailed at 160 with a pin in 1:41.
NFA edged Griswold, 43-42, winning on a tiebreaker due to the least number of forfeits in the match.
— Keith Kimberlin
