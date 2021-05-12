PAWTUCKET — Zack Tuck won two bouts by pin as Westerly High opened the Division III wrestling season with a tie and a loss Wednesday night.
Westerly deadlocked with Tolman, 24-24, but lost to Scituate, 47-24.
Tuck pinned his opponents in 1:23 and 1:27 at 195 pounds. Adam Gomez had a pin (1:38) and received a forfeit at 182 pounds.
Brian Garcia (132 pounds), Elijah Leach (145), Walter Peters (152) and Brendan Young (220) all received forfeits.
The Bulldogs next host Exeter-West Greenwich and Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
