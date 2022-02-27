PROVIDENCE — Three Chariho High wrestlers qualified for the New Englands after finishing third in their weight classes at the state championships on Sunday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Wade Husing (120), Corbin Maraia (195) and Gary Gardiner (220) each finished third.
Husing finished with a record of 4-1 pinning Lincoln's Edwin Mooney in 1:44 in the bout for third place.
Maraia finished 4-1 beating North Providence's Zach Raymond in the bout for third place, 5-3.
Gardiner posted a record of 5-1 and pinned Coventry's Robert Ciaramello in 3:28 in the bout for third place.
Chariho was ninth in the team standings with 84 points with the championship bouts still to be wrestled on Sunday.
The New Englands will take place starting Friday at PCTA.
— Keith Kimberlin
