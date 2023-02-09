WARWICK — Chariho High's Ryan Currier, Trey Segar and Noah Dinucci each won two bouts in a nonleague wrestling tri-match with Toll Gate and Classical on Thursday night.
Chariho beat Classical, 44-24, but lost to Toll Gate, 60-24.
Currier won by pin (2:14) and tech fall (18-2) at 152 pounds. Segar recorded a pair of pins (1:41, 5:01) at 182. Dinucci won by pin (1:44) and also received a forfeit at 113.
Those with one pin were Evan Tabor (145, 27 seconds), Jordan Robinson (170, 48 seconds), Leo Emery (120, 1:26) and Hudson Jeunger (160, 3:32). Ryan Price won by decision (8-4, 120).
Chariho (1-12) next hosts Barrington on Senior Night on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
