MILFORD, Conn. — Stonington High's Cooper Light finished second in the 170-pound division at the Jonathan Law Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Light won his first two bouts with first-period pins in 1:39 and 37 seconds.
He lost in the title bout to Platt's Ahmed Hernandez when he was pinned in 5:23.
— Keith Kimberlin
