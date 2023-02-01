KILLINGLY, Conn. — Cooper Light helped Fitch to a 52-30 victory over Ellis Tech in a nonleague wrestling match Wednesday.
Light, wrestling in the 170-pound division, won by pin in 43 seconds. Light is a Stonington High student.
Fitch next wrestles at Fairfield-Warde on Friday. Trumbull will also be competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.