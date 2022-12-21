PROVIDENCE — Ryan Price pinned both his opponents, but the Chariho High wrestling team opened its Division I dual meet season with two losses Wednesday.
The Chargers lost to North Providence 54-19, and Hope, 58-21, in a tri-meet.
Price, wrestling at 120 pounds, pinned his North Providence foe in 1:58 and his Hope opponent in 1:30.
Chariho had three other double winners to account for their scoring: Ryan Currier (152 pounds), Hudson Juenger (160) and Corbin Maraia (195).
Currier won by major decision, 14-4, and by pin (2:46); Juenger won by decision, 11-7, and by pin (3:59); and Maraia won by pin (3:46) and by decision, 10-6.
"We have a young team so we've got a lot of opportunity for growth," coach Derek Adams said. "We got some good efforts out of our veteran wrestlers tonight and some good experience for our new guys and we're eager to close the gap."
Chariho next wrestles on Dec. 30 at Ponaganset. North Kingstown will also be competing.
— Ken Sorensen
