SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Norwich University's Kyle Merritt qualified for the Division III nationals after a second-place finished in the NCAA wrestling regionals on Sunday at Springfield College.
Merritt, a Chariho High graduate who is from Hope Valley, earned the spot in the nationals with an 8-5 win against Chase Parrott of Springfield College in the 149-pound semifinals.
Merritt lost to Tony Ulaszek of the Coast Guard Academy by pin (35 seconds) in the title match. Ulaszek is ranked No. 2 in the country in the weight class.
Merritt finished 3-1 in the regionals to improve to 21-3. The regionals start March 11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
— Keith Kimberlin
