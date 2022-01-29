WATERFORD — Carmi Mendiola won two bouts by pins as Westerly High dropped three matches in a wrestling quad meet Friday.
Mendiola won by pin against Foran in 53 seconds and Waterford in 2:10 wrestling at 160 pounds.
Westerly lost to Coventry, 42-0, Foran, 27-6, and Waterford, 26-6.
Westerly (2-10) next competes on Tuesday at Exeter-West Greenwich at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
