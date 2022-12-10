NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High's Carmi Mendiola tied for sixth at 170 pounds in the South County wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Mendiola posted a 3-2 record with a pair of pins. Eli Leach tied for eighth at 160 pounds with a record of 2-2 and two pins.
Westerly was 22nd with 18 points. Cranston West won the tournament with 217.5 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
