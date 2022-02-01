WEST GREENWICH — Eli Leach and Jack Kelley each won by pin in a losing effort for Westerly High, which fell to Exeter-West Greenwich, 54-24, in a Division II wrestling match Tuesday.
Leach ended his bout at 138 pounds with a pin in 2:40 for the Bulldogs (2-11, 2-5 Division II). Kelly won at 145 in 1:52.
EWG improved to 8-5, 6-1.
Westerly next hosts Pilgrim and Central Falls on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
