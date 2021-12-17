PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Wade Husing picked up three wins, all by pin, in a Division I quad wrestling meet Thursday night at La Salle Academy.
Husing had a pin of 11 seconds against La Salle, 2:36 against North Providence and :47 against Cumberland at 120 pounds. Husing is 7-0.
Chariho beat North Providence, 42-30, and lost to La Salle, 51-23, and Cumberland, 54-27.
During the match with match with La Salle, both teams agreed to forfeit the match to Allie Nelson. The teams held a moment of silence to honor the Chariho captain, who passed away in the fall.
"That was the big moment of the night for us," Chariho coach Derek Adams said.
Noah Dinucci was 3-0 at 113 pounds with a pin, a decision and a forfeit.
Brady Anderson was 2-0 at 152 with a pair of pins. Ryan Price (106 pounds), Ryan Currier (145) and Corbian Maraia each finished 2-1.
Mitch Daniell, Logan Worsham and Alex Nimiroski each recorded a win.
Chariho's match with Hope in North Attleboro scheduled for Saturday was postponed after a positive COVID test on the Chariho team. Wednesday's match with Barrington at 5 p.m. is still on.
— Keith Kimberlin
