NEW LONDON — Four Wheeler High wrestlers won matches, but the Griswold/Wheeler co-op team lost to New London, 47-28, on Monday night.
Wheeler's Cody Comeau earned a pin at 126 pounds in 1:14. Other Wheeler winners were Ethan Sweet, 132 (pin, 5:38), Jeff Bentley, 138 (pin, 1:54) and Rylee Kenny, 145 (pin, 4:56).
— Keith Kimberlin
