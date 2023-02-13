WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Corbin Maraia returned to the mat and earned a quick pin as the Chargers closed the Division I wrestling regular season with a 47-30 win over Barrington on Monday night.
Maraia (19-0) earned a pin at 220 pounds in 16 seconds. He missed the Chargers' three previous matches with an injury.
Noah Dinucci (113, 14 seconds), Jackson Reilly (138, 34 seconds) and Hudson Juenger (170) also won with pins. The time of Juenger's pin was not available.
Ryan Currier won by tech fall at 160 (24-6). Leo Emery (126), Ben Steere (113) and Trey Segar (195) received forfeits.
Barrington dropped to 5-11, 3-11. Chariho (2-12, 1-11) next competes in the state tournament on Feb. 24 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
— Keith Kimberlin
