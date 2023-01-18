CRANSTON — Noah Dinucci and Corbin Maraia each picked up two wins, but the Chariho High wrestling team dropped two Division I matches on Wednesday.
The Chargers lost to Mt. Hope, 51-22, and to host Cranston West, 69-12.
Dinucci, at 113 pounds, won both his matches by pin, in 1:18 against Mt. Hope and 1:05 against Cranston West. Maraia, at 195, won by forfeit and pinned his West opponent in 2:54.
Ryan Currier (152 pounds) and Hudson Juenger (160) earned wins against Mt. Hope for the Chargers (0-10, 0-10 Division I). Currier won by a major decision, 14-4, and Juenger won by pin in 5:45.
Chariho next wrestles at Toll Gate on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Classical will also be competing.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.