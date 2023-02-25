PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Corbin Maraia finished runner-up at 195 pounds during the state wrestling tournament on Saturday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Hope's Imanol Taveras defeated Maraia, 3-1, in the title bout. The match was tied 1-1 before Taveras earned a takedown with 12 seconds left in the bout.
Maraia finished 2-1 in the tournament and is 21-1 for the season. Maraia qualified for the two-day New England championships that start Friday at PCTA.
The top three wrestlers in each weight class qualify.
Chariho placed 13th in the team standings with 54.5 points. Ponaganset, which is expected to challenge for the New England crown, won the team title with 251 points. Hope was second with 147, and Bishop Hendricken had 146.
Ponaganset had five state champions and nine New England qualifiers.
— Keith Kimberlin
