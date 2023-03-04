PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Corbin Maraia finished 1-2 in the 195-pound weight class at the New England wrestling championships Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Maraia, the runner-up in the Rhode Island state tournament, defeated Jamison Couture of Vergennes, Vermont, 19-6, in the consolation bracket.
He lost in his final bout to Elijah Prophete of Tauton, Massachusetts, 7-6. Phophete went on to finish fourth in the weight class.
Ponaganset, the Rhode Island state team champion, dominated the event, taking first place with 143 points. Saint John's Prep of Danvers, Massachusetts, was second with 82.
Ponaganset's Jacob Joyce won the New England title at 126 pounds. Seven Chieftains placed in the top six in their weight classes.
Coventry finished third with 75 points, and Bishop Hendricken was seventh with 60 points. Coventry's Hayden Meyers (132 pounds) and Peyton Ellis (120) won New England titles.
— Keith Kimberlin
