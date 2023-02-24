PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Corbin Maraia and Ryan Currier advanced to the semifinals of their respective weight classes at the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
Maraia, the top seed at 195 pounds, received a double bye to the quarterfinals, where he pinned North Kingstown's Joseph Patnaud in 1:17.
Maraia (20-0) will face Lincoln's Aaron Bolduc in the semifinals on Saturday.
Currier, the No. 3 seed, advanced with a pair of major decisions, defeating Mt. Pleasant's Adrian Tejada, 15-1, and Mt. Hope's James Thibaudeau, 8-0.
Currier (23-4) will face Cranston West's Luke Montefusco on Saturday in the semifinals.
Chariho's Hudson Juenger (160 pounds) and Noah Dinucci (113) are still wrestling in the consolation bracket, which resumes Saturday.
The top three wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the New Englands.
Chariho is 14th in the team standings with 23 points. Ponaganset, a heavy favorite to win the state title, leads the way with 113.5 followed by Hope with 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.