WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior James Dougherty faced a different kind of pressure entering this year's state wrestling tournament.
As the No. 1 seed and the favorite to repeat as state champion at 170 pounds, he faced the expectations associated with all of that.
But he also had another burden few others, if any, had — the success of a sibling. His older brother, Ben Dougherty, a 2019 graduate, was a two-time state champion at 170, and James had a desire to match that accomplishment.
"Right up to the day of the states, I talked with him about it. I told him, 'This is about you. Don't compare yourself to your brother. This is your season and your hard work,'" Chariho coach Scott Merritt said.
Dougherty must have put Merritt's words of wisdom to good use — he claimed his second state title, defeating North Kingstown's Sebastian Ford, 5-0, in the match for first place.
Dougherty earned first team All-State and first-team All-Division I. He was academic All-State for the fourth time. He finished the season 15-1, avenging his only loss when he beat Ford in the finals. The loss to Ford came when Dougherty had to withdraw from a regular-season bout due to an injury.
He finished his career with a record of 148-29. If the Chargers had wrestled a full season in 2021 and the New England tournament the past two seasons, Dougherty might have come close to the school record for wins held by Kyle Merritt at 189.
Coach Merritt said Kyle Merritt, his son, and Dougherty are the only two Chariho wrestlers to finish in the top six in their weight classes four times.
Chariho's Gary Gardiner earned second-team All-Division I honors at 285 pounds. Gardiner finished with a 12-4 record and placed fifth at the state meet.
Gardiner spent time training at Mayo Quanchi Judo & Wrestling in Coventry during the offseason.
"Gary was just a recipient of his year-round dedication," Merritt said. "He was on the podium as a junior and he's coming back next year. He is probably one of the nicest, most well-rounded kids I've ever had."
Noah Dinucci, Seth Mastin, Corbin Maraia and Mitchell Daniell earned academic All-State.
Chariho finished 5-7 in the regular season and placed ninth at the state meet in Merritt's final season after 30 years as head coach.
— Keith Kimberlin
