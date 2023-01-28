WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Chariho High's Noah Dinucci finished first at 113 pounds and the Chargers tied for 10th at the 30th annual Mountie Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Dinucci posted a record of 3-0 with a pair of pins. He defeated Connor Lupiani of Mount Everett (Sheffield, Mass.)in the title match, 8-1. Dinucci is 18-5 this season.
Chariho finished with 88 points. Chicopee (Mass.) was first with 139 and Mount Everett was second with 134.
Chariho's Hudson Juenger finished third at 160 with a 3-1 record, including a pair of pins.
Ryan Currier was fourth at 152 with a 2-2 record. Currier won his first two bouts with first-period pins but was listed as losing by disqualification on the tournament brackets for his other two bouts.
Ryan Price placed fifth at 120 pounds with a 3-1 record with three pins.
Chariho returns to Division I action on Thursday with a home match against Barrington at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.