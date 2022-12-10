NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High wrestlers Ryan Currier and Corbin Maraia finished first in their respective weight classes Saturday at the South County Invitational.
Currier finished 5-0 at 152 pounds and was named the tournament's most outstanding wrestler.
Currier won three bouts with pins and beat Cranston West's Luke Montefusco, 3-2, in the title bout.
Currier and Montefusco were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and the first overtime. In the 30-second second overtime, Montefusco was on the bottom and escaped to take a 2-1 lead. Currier then took his turn on the bottom and escaped to tie it, 2-2, after the third overtime period.
The match was then decided with the ultimate tiebreaker. The wrestler who scored the first point of the match has the option of selecting the top or bottom position.
Montefusco chose bottom and Currier was able to ride him out for the victory. The two wrestlers are training partners at Mayo Quanchi Judo & Wrestling in Coventry.
Maraia finished 4-0, winning three bouts by pin. Maraia defeated Woonsocket's Ben Wilcox, 18-9, in the title bout.
"Both of them were incredibly solid," Chariho coach Derek Adams said. "They were both aggressive, they set the tone and it paid off for them."
Noah Dinucci finished third at 113 pounds with a 4-1 record and four pins.
Chariho was seventh in the team standings with 108 points. Cranston West was first with 217.5.
— Keith Kimberlin
