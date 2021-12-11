NORTH KINGSTOWN — Three Chariho High wrestlers won their weight classes and the Chargers placed second in the South County Invitational on Saturday.
Wade Husing (120 pounds), Ryan Price (106) and Gary Gardiner (285) finished first in their weight classes at the tournament.
Husing was 4-0, including a pin in the title bout in 1:06 against Classical's Jaed Flores. He finished with three pins on the day.
Price was also 4-0, defeating West Warwick's Thomas Reiner in the title bout with a 12-4 major decision. Price had two pins in the tournament.
Gardiner won all four of his bouts with pins and defeated teammate Alex Nimiroski in the title bout in 2:58. Nimiroski was 2-1 with a pin.
Corbin Maraia contributed a third-place finish at 195 pounds, as did Ryan Currier at 145.
Chariho finished second with 165 points, trailing only Cranston West (172). North Kingstown (163.5) and Bishop Hendricken (127.5) rounded out the top four.
Chariho next travels to La Salle on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. meet. Cumberland and North Providence will also compete.
— Keith Kimberlin
