WOOD RIVER JCT. — Noah Dinucci, Corbin Maraia, Gary Gardiner and Alex Nimiroski and each picked up two wins as the Chariho High wrestling team split a Division I tri-meet against Ponaganset and North Kingstown on Wednesday.
The Chargers lost to Ponaganset, 48-33, and defeated NK, 43-33.
Dinucci, wrestling at 113 pounds, earned two decisions, 8-3 against Ponaganset and 13-3 vs. North Kingstown.
Maraia (195) won by forfeit and defeated his NK opponent, 3-2, in what coach Derek Adams called "a confidence-building win."
Gardiner (220) pinned his Ponaganset opponent in 1:29 and won by forfeit.
And Nimiroski (285) won by pin in 1:49 vs. Ponaganset and won by forfeit.
Also winning on the mat for the Chargers were Wade Husing (120, pin, 2:40), Ryan Currier (138, pin, 2:59), and Brady Anderson (152, pin, 1:12), all against NK (1-4-1, 1-4-1 Division I).
"A win against NK is a big win for us," said Adams, a 2011 Chariho graduate. "We typically don't beat them. I know when I was in high school we didn't beat them so I'm proud of the kids for pulling off that win."
Ponaganset improved to 4-1, 4-1.
Chariho (4-8, 2-8) next takes part in the state championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Feb. 25. Wrestling starts at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
