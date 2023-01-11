EAST PROVIDENCE — Chariho High won three bouts, but lost to East Providence, 60-17, in a Division I wrestling match on Wednesday night.
Noah Dinucci won by a pin in 38 seconds at 113 pounds. He is 11-5. Ryan Currier won with a tech fall at 152 with a 27-10 decision to move to 13-1. Corbin Maraia won with a pin at 195 in 48 seconds and is undefeated at 14-0.
East Providence is 1-1, 1-1 Division I. Chariho (0-6, 0-6) next travels to Coventry on Saturday for a 10 a.m. meet. The Chargers will also wrestle against Bishop Hendricken.
— Keith Kimberlin
