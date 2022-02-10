BRISTOL — Chariho High lost to Mt. Hope but defeated Woonsocket to split a wrestling tri-meet Wednesday.
The Chargers fell to Mt. Hope, 57-21, in a Division I match. They defeated Woonsocket, 51-24, in a nonleague contest.
Chariho's Ryan Price and Corbin Maraia each had two pins, while Seth Mason won two decisions.
Chariho's Ryan Price, wrestling at 106 pounds, defeated his Mt. Hope counterpart in 47 seconds and his Woonsocket opponent in 3:41. Price is 17-3 with 13 pins this season.
Corbin Maraia (195) earned a pin in 2:00 against Mt. Hope and 4:25 vs. Woonsocket.
Mason (126) won a 3-1 decision against Mt. Hope. He prevailed against Woonsocket, 14-6.
Ryan Currier won by forfeit against Mt. Hope and defeated his Woonsocket opponent by tech fall, 20-5.
Four other Chargers won by pin against Woonsocket (4-5): Brady Anderson (152, 1:10), Mitch Daniell (160, 3:22), Gary Gardiner (220, 1:18) and Alex Nimiroski (285, :21).
Mt. Hope improved to 7-2, 7-2 Division I.
Chariho (3-7, 4-5) next hosts Ponaganset and North Kingstown on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.