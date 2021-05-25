WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High fell to Ponaganset, 48-27, in a Division I wrestling match Tuesday night.
Chariho's best bout of the night was at 160 pounds, where sophomore Corbin Maraia defeated Nicholas Baccala, 10-5. The match was tight in the third period when Maraia got a takedown and three back points for the win.
Baccala finished in the top six last season at the state wrestling tournament.
"Corbin was aggressive on his feet early in the match, but might have got a little complacent. He got aggressive at the end and it was a good match for him," Chariho coach Scott Merritt said.
James Dougherty won by pin at 170 in 29 seconds for the Chargers. Alex Nimiroski was a 4-0 winner at 220, and Lance DelBonis won 10-3 at 195.
Mitch Daniell (182) and Noah Dinucci (106) received forfeits.
Ponaganset is 5-1, 5-1 Division I. Chariho (1-5, 1-5) next hosts Westerly on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
