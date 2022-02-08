WESTERLY — Westerly High split a Division III wrestling tri-meet with Central Falls and Pilgrim on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs beat Central Falls, 30-18, and lost to Pilgrim, 36-30.
Eli Leach earned a pin at 138 pounds in 3:52 in the victory over Central Falls (0-5, 0-5 Division III). Four other Westerly wins came via forfeit.
The Bulldogs won five matches by forfeit in the loss to Pilgrim (3-3, 3-3).
Westerly (3-12, 3-6) next wrestles at East Greenwich on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
