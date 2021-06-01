WOONSOCKET — Brian Garcia and Brendan Young finished with two pins apiece as the Westerly High wrestling team split a nonleague tri-meet with West Warwick and Woonsocket on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs lost to West Warwick, 36-24, and defeated Woonsocket, 29-24.
Garcia, wrestling at 126 and 132 pounds, respectively, had pins in 2:55 and 1:49. Young, at 220 and 285, won in 3:12 and 1:09.
Against West Warwick, Adam Gomez (170 pounds) won by pin in 2:18.
Against Wonsocket, Alex Sisco (195) won by tech fall, 18-3. Sisco also received a forfeit against West Warwick.
Eli Leach (138) and Kyle Andrews (160) received forfeits against Woonsocket.
"Overall we're starting to click," Bulldogs coach Al Gaccione said. "It's a shortened season. There's not a lot of time to get ready — we're at midseason now. It's time to be a little more aggressive, and we're starting to see a few moves ahead so, hopefully, we continue on the right track and peak at states."
Westerly next hosts East Greenwich and Johnston on June 8 at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
