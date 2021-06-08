WESTERLY — Westerly High won a match and tied another in a Division II tri-match with Johnston and Juanita Sanchez on Tuesday night at Babcock Hall.
Westerly beat Johnston, 24-18, and tied Juanita Sanchez, 24-24.
In the Johnston match, Brian Garcia won his bout at 126 pounds with a pin in 3:09. Alex Sisco also won with a pin at 195, in 1:09.
Adam Gomez (170 pounds) and Zach Tuck (182) received forfeits in both matches. Garcia and Sisco received forfeits against Juanita Sanchez.
Westerly (3-4-1, 3-4-1 Division II) next wrestles on June 17, hosting Davies and Narragansett at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
