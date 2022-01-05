WESTERLY — Eli Leach won two bouts as the Westerly High wrestling team finished 1-2 in its first tri-match of the season Tuesday night.
Leach won by tech fall against South Kingstown, 18-1. He also pinned his Woonsocket opponent in 1:13 at 138 pounds.
Westerly beat Middletown, 36-11, in a Division III bout and lost nonleague matches against South Kingstown, 33-26, and Woonsocket, 36-24.
Sam Nicholson was a 5-1 winner against South Kingstown at 120 pounds. Carmine Mendiola pinned his Woonsocket opponent in 1:30 at 160 pounds.
The remainder of the Bulldogs' points on the night came via forfeits.
The beginning of the Westerly season was delayed due to COVID-19 issues with the team.
The Bulldogs next wrestle at the Daniel Giornet Memorial Tournament in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
