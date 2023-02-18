KILLINGLY — Wheeler High's Jeff Bentley placed sixth at 138 pounds at the Class S state championship meet on Saturday.
Bentley finished 4-3 with two pins, including one in 14 seconds.
Bentley wrestled for the Griswold-Wheeler co-op team that finished seventh with 107 points. Killingly was first with 213.5 followed by New Fairfield with 202.5.
— Keith Kimberlin
