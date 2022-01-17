PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kyle Andrews and Carmine Mendiola won matches with pins in a Division III wrestling quad match on Monday at Mount Pleasant.
Andrews pinned his Classical opponent in 1:59 at 160 pounds. Mendiola won by pin in 4:54 at 170 pounds against Classical.
Westerly (1-5, 1-3 Division III) lost to Mount Pleasant, 63-6, Juanita Sanchez, 48-24, and Classical, 36-18.
All of the other Westerly points came via forfeits.
Westerly next wrestles on Jan. 25 at Davies Tech at 5 p.m. Narragansett and Johnston will also compete.
— Keith Kimberlin
